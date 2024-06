KKR To Buy Majority Stake In Agiloft

(RTTNews) - A fund managed by KKR agreed to acquire a majority stake in Agiloft, a provider of data-first contract lifecycle management software.

As part of the transaction FTV Capital, a sector-focused growth equity firm and an existing investor in Agiloft, will make an additional investment in Agiloft, and JMI Equity, a growth equity firm focused on investing in leading software companies, will join as a new investor in Agiloft.

As part of the transaction, KKR, JMI Equity and FTV Capital will support Agiloft in implementing a broad-based employee ownership program to allow all of its employees to have the opportunity to participate in the benefits of ownership of Agiloft.