|
22.05.2024 03:14:27
KKR To Invest In PHINMA Education
(RTTNews) - Funds managed by KKR will invest in PHINMA Education, with participation from existing shareholder Kaizenvest. PHINMA Education Holdings Inc. is a private higher education group and the education arm of Filipino conglomerate PHINMA Corporation.
PHINMA Corporation will remain the majority shareholder in PHINMA Education.
The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024.
Established in 2004, PHINMA Education is serving around 150,000 students through its network of colleges and universities, including nine in the Philippines and one in Indonesia.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu KKR & Co Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu KKR & Co Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|KKR & Co Inc.
|97,67
|-0,12%