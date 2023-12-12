KLDiscovery Achieves Significant Milestone with Full Integration of All Back-Office and Operational Systems

KLDiscovery Inc. ("KLDiscovery” or the "Company”), a leading global provider of technology solutions for electronic discovery, information governance, and data management, announced today the successful completion of its comprehensive consolidation efforts across all back-office and operational systems.

Following a period of extensive mergers and acquisitions spanning from 2013 to 2020, KLDiscovery embarked on a strategic initiative to streamline and optimize all facets of its business systems. The goals were to ensure a seamless flow of information across the entire client experience, creating a highly automated, enriched, and transparent operational environment and to transform how the Company engages with its clients, from the point of onboarding through billing and project completion.

"Our overriding objectives are to make KLDiscovery the easiest company to work with in the global Discovery industry and be the gold standard for client service,” said Chris Weiler, CEO of KLDiscovery. "In an industry rife with consolidation, many organizations prioritize growth over the crucial investments needed for seamless integration. This often results in fragmented operations, hindering progress, automation, and overall effectiveness. This, in turn, degrades the client experience. We firmly believe that growth without optimization is a missed opportunity, and our strategic investments in this critical area allow us to accomplish our goals and position us as the standard-bearers for operational excellence."

This journey began with the launch of the Company’s proprietary business process automation platform. The system acts as the hub for all KLDiscovery’s operations, facilitating the assignment of tasks to the appropriate resource(s) and tracking service requests through their workflow. Fully integrated with all the Company’s business and fulfillment systems, this platform enables KLDiscovery to effectively manage global work queues and execute client requests with a high degree of speed and quality. The subsequent consolidation of dozens of disparate systems and processes into a singular global platform has also yielded significant automation improvements in billing, collections, and business intelligence.

Beyond enhancing operational efficiency, this initiative directly translates into an elevated client experience. These efforts culminated in Client Portal, KLDiscovery’s groundbreaking business intelligence and portfolio management platform. Leveraging the Company’s automated and integrated platform, clients can access real-time updates on work-in-progress, project expenditures, performance to budget, and other critical Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).

In an industry where many eDiscovery providers often fall short on integration efforts, KLDiscovery stands out as a beacon of operational excellence. The commitment to optimization and automation underscores the Company's dedication to setting a new standard for how businesses in the electronic discovery, information governance, and data management space should operate.

KLDiscovery invites you to learn more about the Company’s differentiated services and software solutions at http://www.kldiscovery.com.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery provides technology-enabled services and software to help law firms, corporations, and government agencies solve complex data challenges. With offices in 26 locations across 17 countries, KLDiscovery is a global leader in delivering best-in-class data management, information governance, and eDiscovery solutions to support the litigation, regulatory compliance, and internal investigation needs of clients. Serving organizations for over 30 years, KLDiscovery offers data collection and forensic investigation, early case assessment, data processing, application software and data hosting for web-based document reviews, and managed document review services. In addition, through its global Ontrack data management business, KLDiscovery delivers world-class data recovery, disaster recovery, email extraction and restoration, data destruction, and tape management. KLDiscovery has been recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in North America by both Inc. Magazine (Inc. 5000) and Deloitte (Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500), and CEO Chris Weiler was a 2014 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year™. Additionally, KLDiscovery is a Relativity Certified Partner and maintains ISO/IEC 27001 Certified data centers around the world. Visit www.kldiscovery.com to learn more.

