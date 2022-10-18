KLDiscovery Announces New Financial Insights Available in Client Portal

KLDiscovery Inc. ("KLDiscovery” or the "Company”), a leading global provider of technology solutions for electronic discovery, information governance, and data management, released the latest version of Client Portal, the Company’s advanced data visualization tool that delivers critical business intelligence accessible anywhere in the world.

With this release, important financial data and metrics are available to authorized Client Portal users on-demand and in real-time. Advanced, customizable tools enable users to group data points by service type, and soon by entity (e.g., law firm, corporation, or insurance provider), and time period, giving users unprecedented flexibility in the visualization of key business data.

The rollout of specific financial data points available throughout the fall include:

Invoicing totals by period

Accrued, but unbilled, work-in-progress

Aging detail

Payment status and history

Aggregate invoicing totals over time, including visual alerts of budget attainment

Budget consumption

"Client Portal’s dynamic and interactive dashboards offer instant access to the information clients require to effectively manage their daily workloads,” said Danny Zambito, Chief Operating Officer. "Now, with the addition of financial data, clients can view vital metrics on-demand, empowering the ability to make more informed business decisions that improve the bottom line. Access to these metrics is configurable based on role and user permissions.”

"The KLDiscovery Client Portal is revolutionizing the way clients access and manage essential business intelligence, like financial metrics and accounting reports, as well as important KPIs across their eDiscovery matters,” stated Chris Weiler, Chief Executive Officer. "The technology and functionality are ‘unicorns’ in the eDiscovery industry. Empowering clients to retrieve in depth case and financial metrics quickly and easily, down to the matter level, or matters managed by outside counsel, in real-time, is an industry first. Not only have we developed the most transformational solution on the market today, KLDiscovery has authored the roadmap for the future, continuously improving solutions, like our Nebula and Client Portal products, to assist our clients in managing all aspects of their eDiscovery matters.”

For more information on Client Portal, including details on the solution’s dynamic metrics, customizable alerts and layouts, and case documentation, visit the Company’s website.

