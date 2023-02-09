KLDiscovery Announces Promotions for Five Executive Leaders

KLDiscovery Inc. ("KLDiscovery” or the "Company”), a leading global provider of data management, information governance, eDiscovery, and advisory services solutions, announces promotions for five of its executive leaders, Krystina Jones, Oscar Vega, Anthony DeJohn, Dan Clarkin, and Lindsey Hammond.

Leading the Business Development team, Krystina Jones was promoted to Chief Revenue Officer. As a veteran of KLDiscovery since 2006, Ms. Jones’ has shared her leadership skills, strategic thinking, and commitment to excellence to benefit the Company. Today, her responsibilities include developing, implementing, and executing global sales and revenue strategies across the entire organization.

Also on the Business Development team, Oscar Vega was promoted to Executive Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing. Mr. Vega joined KLDiscovery in 2015 and today oversees revenue growth, sales strategy, and marketing for the Company.

Anthony DeJohn was promoted to Executive Vice President, Product, Design, and Data Science. Mr. DeJohn began his tenure at KLDiscovery in 2011 and today serves as the driving force behind KLDiscovery’s technology portfolio.

Lindsey Hammond was promoted to Senior Vice President, Global Talent. Ms. Hammond’s tenure at the Company began in 2017. Today, she leads KLDiscovery’s human resources function including talent partnership, employee experience, HR operations, and talent acquisition.

Daniel Clarkin was promoted to Senior Vice President, Global Managed Review Services. Mr. Clarkin joined KLDiscovery in 2018 and now oversees the growth, quality, and evolution of KLDiscovery’s document review solutions.

"I am thrilled to congratulate our leadership team on their well-deserved promotions,” said Chris Weiler, Chief Executive Officer. "Each of these individuals brings a wealth of industry and company experience to their positions. With these promotions, KLDiscovery remains positioned at the forefront of the industry where we will continue to innovate, reach new heights, and deliver maximum results for all our clients.”

