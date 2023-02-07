KLDiscovery Expands Metrics Available in Client Portal to Offer Additional Insights

KLDiscovery Inc. ("KLDiscovery” or the "Company”), a leading provider of global data management, information governance, eDiscovery, and advisory services solutions, is pleased to announce new features available in Client Portal, the Company’s proprietary data visualization tool that supplies users with vital business intelligence in seconds.

Solution enhancements available in this software release include the first of several planned features to aid users in tracking real-time budget performance and assessing financial spend at-a-glance. Additional customization options now allow users to view aggregate invoicing as well as other financial metrics grouped by entity, such as law firm, client, and insurance provider. These features provide industry-leading flexibility and on-demand access to key analytics, empowering users to gain more comprehensive financial insights.

New graphs available in Client Portal include:

Hosted production image count

Total hosted size (GB)

Processed document count by custodian

Processed size (GB) by custodian

Produced redacted document count

"KLDiscovery continues to enhance Client Portal’s flexibility and customization capabilities to meet our clients’ evolving needs,” said Danny Zambito, Chief Operating Officer. "As the demands on legal teams grow, the need for visibility into not only matter-specific data, but aggregated data across portfolios grows, too. Client Portal meets those needs providing key business intelligence and analytics in seconds from anywhere.”

To learn more about Client Portal, including detailed information on the financial metrics and case information available in the solution, visit the Company’s website.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery provides technology-enabled services and software to help law firms, corporations, and government agencies solve complex data challenges. With 25 locations across 16 countries, KLDiscovery is a global leader in delivering best-in-class data management, information governance, and eDiscovery solutions to support the litigation, regulatory compliance, and internal investigation needs of clients. Serving organizations for over 30 years, KLDiscovery offers data collection and forensic investigation, early case assessment, data processing, application software and data hosting for web-based document reviews, and managed document review services. In addition, through its global Ontrack data management business, KLDiscovery delivers world-class data recovery, disaster recovery, email extraction and restoration, data destruction, and tape management. KLDiscovery has been recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in North America by both Inc. Magazine (Inc. 5000) and Deloitte (Deloitte's Technology Fast 500), and CEO Chris Weiler was a 2014 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year™. Additionally, KLDiscovery is a Relativity Certified Partner and maintains ISO/IEC 27001 Certified data centers around the world. Visit www.kldiscovery.com to learn more.

