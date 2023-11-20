KLDiscovery Inc. Completes Acquisition of Cenza Technologies Private Limited

KLDiscovery Inc. ("KLD”), a leading global provider of electronic discovery, information governance, and data recovery services, today announced the closing of their previously announced acquisition of the business of Cenza Technologies Private Limited ("Cenza”), an India-based alternative legal services provider ("ALSP”) that offers Contract Lifecycle Management ("CLM”) and CLM implementation services, document review, and LawTech and legal AI driven solutions.

Renowned as a distinguished global ALSP, Cenza has earned recognition for delivering scalable, cost-effective, and reliable managed legal services to clients in the US and UK from India. With a foundation built on best-in-class technology, extensive operational expertise, stringent quality control, and exceptional client service, Cenza has secured its position in the Chambers and Partners 2023 Global-wide Alternative Legal Service Provider and LawTech Consulting guides.

"We are thrilled to finally welcome the talented Cenza team into the KLDiscovery family,” said Christopher Weiler, CEO of KLDiscovery. "Throughout the past few weeks, we have collaborated closely with the Cenza team to complete the acquisition. We eagerly anticipate expanding our global presence in India under the exceptional leadership of Aditya Mirza.”

The transaction is now closed, marking the beginning of an integration phase to seamlessly incorporate Cenza into the KLDiscovery organization.

KLDiscovery has a long history of successfully integrating companies it acquires into its global network, establishing the industry’s only truly integrated end-to-end global legal technology platform. With this strategic acquisition, the company gains immediate access to a mature India operation, enhancing its best-in-class secure managed document review and cyber incident response solutions. This combination will also allow expanding contract management solutions by blending consulting, advisory, project management, hosting, and legal AI with lawyers-in-the-loop.

"This is an exciting new chapter for both Cenza and KLDiscovery,” said Aditya Mirza, CEO of Cenza. "Our strategic partnership marks a significant milestone, reinforcing our commitment to innovation and global growth. As we embark on this new phase, I am delighted to continue leading our talented team as the Managing Director of India for KLDiscovery. Together, we are poised to create unparalleled value for our clients, driving forward the future of legal technology and services.”

Kenyon Group, LLC of the United States and Panya Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd of India were the advisors to Cenza and arranged this transaction.

KLDiscovery provides technology-enabled services and software to help law firms, corporations, and government agencies solve complex data challenges. With offices in 26 locations across 17 countries, KLDiscovery is a global leader in delivering best-in-class data management, information governance, and eDiscovery solutions to support the litigation, regulatory compliance, and internal investigation needs of clients. Serving clients for over 30 years, KLDiscovery offers data collection and forensic investigation, early case assessment, data processing, application software and data hosting for web-based document reviews, and managed document review services. In addition, through its global Ontrack data management business, KLDiscovery delivers world-class data recovery, disaster recovery, email extraction and restoration, data destruction, and tape management. KLDiscovery has been recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in North America by both Inc. Magazine (Inc. 5000) and Deloitte (Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500), and CEO Chris Weiler was a 2014 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year™. Additionally, KLDiscovery is a Relativity Certified Partner and maintains ISO/IEC 27001 Certified data centers around the world. Visit www.kldiscovery.com to learn more.

