KLDiscovery launches a first-of-its kind franchising program in the US eDiscovery marketplace; poised to capture increased market share in a highly fragmented industry

KLDiscovery Inc. ("KLDiscovery” or "KLD” or the "Company”) announced today that the Company through its subsidiary is now offering franchise opportunities across the US eDiscovery marketplace, commencing with a majority of states including Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Texas, with further states to come. As a leading provider of global data management, information governance, eDiscovery, and advisory services solutions, KLDiscovery has a proven business model that leverages a global footprint, end-to-end technology throughout the EDRM, 24X7X365 client service, and an exceptionally strong Company culture to help its clients navigate all their legal, regulatory, and cyber incident response engagements. After significant investments in technology, business systems, and repeatable and scalable processes, the Company has created a point-of-entry for qualified entrepreneurs and companies in adjacent businesses to immediately take advantage of the Company’s proven systems and business model to grow their eDiscovery footprint.

"The eDiscovery industry remains highly fragmented with tremendous opportunities for companies like KLD to increase market share,” said Chris Weiler, CEO of KLDiscovery. "Due to this fragmentation, the eDiscovery industry provides an investment opportunity for serial entrepreneurs and adjacent businesses. The challenge now is how these entrepreneurs address significant expenses on software licenses, IT security, and business and operational expertise. KLD’s Franchise Program solves this dilemma by serving as the ideal incubator for both seasoned business owners and the next generation of legal technology entrepreneurs who are ready to invest in themselves. With its full technology stack including the Nebula ecosystem, Client Portal, Ready Suite, and a full range of other services along the EDRM, KLDiscovery franchisees have a unique opportunity to seize a portion of the US eDiscovery marketplace.”

KLD’s Franchise Program is not just limited to individual entrepreneurs. Organizations looking to diversify their service offerings and add an eDiscovery practice to their existing business are excellent candidates to participate as well.

"We believe that many existing organizations, such as computer forensics, scanning and reprographic, cyber incident response, and language translation businesses run across numerous eDiscovery opportunities each year. Most of the time, these adjacent businesses turn this work away due to a lack of capabilities and expertise necessary to successfully support these engagements,” said Danny Zambito, Chief Operating Officer. "Through KLD’s Franchise Program, these companies are provided with a solution to attract more clients through the network of one of the largest and most respected eDiscovery companies in the world.”

"KLDiscovery franchises offer a low cost, remote or in-office business model that franchisees can have up-and-running very quickly. With no specialized equipment to purchase, no real estate fees, and no construction necessary, entrepreneurs have the opportunity to quickly turn their relationships into business opportunities after starting the business and successfully completing training,” stated Krystina Jones, Chief Revenue Officer.

For additional information about KLD’s Franchise Program, visit https://www.kldiscovery.com/franchise.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery provides technology-enabled services and software to help law firms, corporations, and government agencies solve complex data challenges. With twenty-five locations across sixteen countries, KLDiscovery is a global leader in delivering best-in-class data management, information governance, and eDiscovery solutions to support the litigation, regulatory compliance, and internal investigation needs of clients. Serving organizations for over 30 years, KLDiscovery offers data collection and forensic investigation, early case assessment, data processing, application software and data hosting for web-based document reviews, and managed document review services. In addition, through its global Ontrack data management business, KLDiscovery delivers world-class data recovery, disaster recovery, email extraction and restoration, data destruction, and tape management. KLDiscovery has been recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in North America by both Inc. Magazine (Inc. 5000) and Deloitte (Deloitte's Technology Fast 500), and CEO Chris Weiler was a 2014 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year™. Additionally, KLDiscovery is a Relativity Certified Partner and maintains ISO/IEC 27001 Certified data centers around the world. Visit www.kldiscovery.com to learn more.

