KLDiscovery Releases Client Portal in EMEA

KLDiscovery Inc. ("KLDiscovery” or "KLD” or the "Company”), an industry leader in global data management, information governance, eDiscovery, and advisory services solutions, announces the availability of its one-of-a-kind Client Portal in EMEA. KLDiscovery’s Client Portal is a proprietary data visualisation tool that offers users on-demand access to business intelligence and analytics from anywhere, anytime.

By making critical case information and financial metrics easily accessible, Client Portal helps users gain visibility, insight, and control with powerful features such as:

Dynamic and interactive dashboards with dozens of real-time data points

In-depth visualizations for specific projects and entire customer portfolios

Customisable reporting

Budget tracking

Grouping of data points by service type, entity, or time period (daily, monthly, quarterly, or annually)

"This technology is unique in the eDiscovery industry. Client Portal transforms our customers' ability to quickly obtain critical business intelligence and financial insights,” said Chris Weiler, Chief Executive Officer. "In our efforts to continuously increase the value proposition of our solutions, Client Portal creates yet another compelling reason for clients in EMEA to leverage KLD’s technology to their benefit.”

"We’re thrilled to now offer this groundbreaking product to our European clients,” said Danny Zambito, Chief Operating Officer. "For over a year, Client Portal has been a complete game changer, helping our clients in other regions of the globe, including North America and APAC, take full control of their portfolios of legal matters. Our clients throughout EMEA are about to gain a whole new level of transparency that’s only available through KLDiscovery.”

For more information about Client Portal, visit the Company’s website. KLDiscovery’s existing clients in EMEA who are interested in taking advantage of Client Portal’s benefits are invited to reach out directly to their Company representative to learn more.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery provides technology-enabled services and software to help law firms, corporations, and government agencies solve complex data challenges. With 25 locations across 16 countries, KLDiscovery is a global leader in delivering best-in-class data management, information governance, and eDiscovery solutions to support the litigation, regulatory compliance, and internal investigation needs of clients. Serving organisations for over 30 years, KLDiscovery offers data collection and forensic investigation, early case assessment, data processing, application software and data hosting for web-based document reviews, and managed document review services. In addition, through its global Ontrack data management business, KLDiscovery delivers world-class data recovery, disaster recovery, email extraction and restoration, data destruction, and tape management. KLDiscovery has been recognised as one of the fastest growing companies in North America by both Inc. Magazine (Inc. 5000) and Deloitte (Deloitte's Technology Fast 500), and CEO Chris Weiler was a 2014 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year™. Additionally, KLDiscovery is a Relativity Certified Partner and maintains ISO/IEC 27001 Certified data centers around the world. Visit www.kldiscovery.com to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230516005137/en/