KLDiscovery Releases Latest Version of ReadySuite™, Including an Integration with Nebula

KLDiscovery Inc. ("KLDiscovery” or the "Company”), a leading provider of global data management, information governance, eDiscovery, and advisory services solutions, announces a major software release of ReadySuite, a solution within the Company’s Nebula Ecosystem that streamlines viewing, modifying, and validating load files for legal document production.

Used by law firms, service providers, consultants, and corporations, ReadySuite is essential legal software for managing document volumes, production sets, and eDiscovery workflows. The latest version of ReadySuite is packed with powerful features, performance improvements, and a new product integration that makes common production tasks a breeze.

ReadySuite v7.6 encompasses many product enhancements, including the following:

Nebula® eDiscovery platform integration – allows users to easily review outgoing productions by retrieving load file data directly from Nebula at the push of a button

Chat Messages and RSMF batch import – supports the bulk ingestion of many Relativity Short Message Files (RSMF) in one simple operation

Data Grid updates – expanded datatype conversions and better column filtering in the Data Grid put more power in the hands of users

Enhanced scripting engine – new API properties added when reading page and TIFF file data, and several updates were made to the built-in library, now with 80 included scripts

"ReadySuite is an incredibly important tool for eDiscovery teams in performing quality control and validation of their incoming and outgoing production sets when used with any eDiscovery review platform,” said Justin Blessing, Director of Engineering. "Integrating ReadySuite with Nebula, KLDiscovery’s proprietary, end-to-end eDiscovery platform, makes that process more seamless by eliminating unnecessary import and export steps between the two products. Our customers get the extra benefit of being able to utilize some of their existing workflows from other platforms in the modern Nebula Ecosystem.”

"KLDiscovery is committed to driving innovation that helps our customers be more efficient at solving the evolving problems of the modern data landscape,” said Anthony DeJohn, Executive Vice President, Product, Design, and Data Science. "Integrating ReadySuite with Nebula allows two industry-leading applications to work together, doing what each does best. This marriage of technology is an ideal solution for litigation support professionals and is one of many recent and upcoming enhancements that will continue to drive widespread adoption of the Nebula Ecosystem.”

To learn more about the features available in this software release, visit the Compiled by KLDiscovery website. For information about ReadySuite and the benefits it offers eDiscovery practitioners, visit KLDiscovery’s website.

