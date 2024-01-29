KLDiscovery’s eDiscovery Franchise Program Is Now Available in All 50 US States

KLDiscovery Inc. ("KLDiscovery” or the "Company”) announced today that the KLDiscovery® eDiscovery Franchise Program is now available in all 50 US states. As a leading global provider of data management, information governance, eDiscovery, and data advisory services solutions, the KLDiscovery Franchise Program leverages the Company’s proven eDiscovery business model, global footprint, around-the-clock client support, and full technology stack to create a point-of-entry for legal technology entrepreneurs and adjacent businesses across the country to establish an eDiscovery business.

Adjacent organizations to eDiscovery providing computer forensics, scanning and reprographics, legal staffing, cyber incident response, and language translation services often encounter eDiscovery opportunities that they must turn down due to a lack of capability, expertise, and requisite software, hardware, and information security infrastructure. Through the KLDiscovery eDiscovery Franchise Program, entrepreneurs, and adjacent organizations in all 50 states can leverage KLDiscovery’s technology, business systems, and repeatable and scalable processes to diversify their service offerings to attract and serve more clients.

"The KLDiscovery Franchise Program is the ideal business incubator for both serial entrepreneurs and the next generation of legal technology business owners who are ready to seize their share of this growing market. With low startup costs and the ability to work in-office or remotely, KLDiscovery franchisees can get up and running very quickly,” said Chris Weiler, CEO of KLDiscovery. "With our best-of-breed internal and external client-facing software, plus a full range of services along the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM), KLDiscovery franchisees have a unique opportunity to capture a segment of the US eDiscovery marketplace under one of the largest and most reputable global brands in the industry.”

To learn more about the KLDiscovery Franchise Program, please visit the Company’s website.

