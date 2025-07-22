Klotho Neurosciences Aktie
ISIN: US49876K1034
|
23.07.2025 00:29:29
Klotho Neurosciences Partners With AAVnerGene To Accelerate Cost-Effective Gene Therapy Development
(RTTNews) - Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. (KLTO) has formed a strategic partnership with Maryland-based biotech firm AAVnerGene Inc., aiming to enhance the manufacturing of its gene therapy candidates using next-generation AAV vector technologies.
This collaboration is expected to significantly improve production speed, efficacy, and cost-efficiency across Klotho's pipeline, including KLTO-101 for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases, KLTO-202 for ALS, and KLTO-303 for age-related conditions.
According to KLTO CEO Dr. Joseph Sinkule, AAVnerGene's proprietary platforms will help bring these therapies to the clinic faster with reduced costs and improved purity. He also noted the company's ongoing interest in expanding its portfolio with complementary longevity-focused assets.
AAVnerGene CEO Dr. Daozhan Yu highlighted that their AAVone and ATHENA platforms address two major barriers in AAV gene therapy: high drug pricing and dose-related toxicity. He expressed confidence that this synergy with Klotho would drive the development of more accessible and innovative treatments for both rare and common neurological diseases.
Sinkule added that AAVnerGene's targeted delivery methods align with KLTO's therapeutic approach of using a tissue-specific promoter to elevate Klotho protein levels in affected tissues, thus improving outcomes in neurologic and neuromuscular conditions.
KLTO currently trades at $1.3263 or 10.5250% higher on the NasdaqCM.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Klotho Neurosciences Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Klotho Neurosciences Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Klotho Neurosciences Inc Registered Shs
|1,35
|12,50%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison nimmt zunehmend Fahrt auf: ATX beendet Handel im Minus -- DAX sackt letztlich ab -- US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Dienstag abwärts. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich unterdessen deutlich schwächer. Anleger an der Wall Street waren sich uneins. In Asien entwickelten sich die Börsen in unterschiedliche Richtungen.