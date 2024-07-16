Knightscope Announces All-New K1 Laser Product

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] ("Knightscope” or the "Company”), an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence ("AI”) technologies focused on public safety announced today the Knightscope K1 Laser ("K1 Laser”) solution for physical security. It uses lidar-based technology to detect people and objects and integrated perception software for enhanced situational awareness to provide elevated safety where people live, work, study and visit.

The K1 Laser device can be installed on fixed infrastructure or in combination with Knightscope’s K1 portfolio of stationary technologies for parking lots & structures, building interiors, university campuses, transit stations, and more. Knightscope K1 Laser clients will have the option to layer the lidar perception software for security applications to enable advanced detection and alerts backed by the Company’s Risk & Threat Exposure ("RTX”) team. The K1 Lasers operate under adverse weather and low or no light conditions, reliably delivering advanced details that the 80+ million security cameras in the U.S. cannot.

"Our Knightscope K1 Laser is designed to drive exceptional value from lidar systems, providing high accuracy in detecting, classifying, and tracking people, vehicles and objects,” said William Santana Li, Chairman and CEO, Knightscope, Inc. "Our products will also integrate with lidar-based perception software, which can reduce false alarms and missed events by as much as 95%, ensuring that we provide our clients with the highest levels of safety in covered areas with reliable monitoring and detections, especially for perimeter security.”

The Company’s expanded stationary product line will complement its Autonomous Security Robots (ASR) business, which already employs lidar for navigation and object detection.

