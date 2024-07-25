Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] ("Knightscope” or the "Company”), an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence ("AI”) technologies focused on public safety, today announces that the Company will be holding its Second Quarter Town Hall Update to share current events and 2024 financial highlights following the filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q ("Q2 2024 10-Q”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any and all information shared during the Second Quarter Town Hall and included in the Q2 2024 10-Q should be considered in full context of the Company’s recent regulatory filings and risk factors available at ir.knightscope.com.

Knightscope Announces Second Quarter 2024 Town Hall on August 15 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Knightscope’s Chairman and CEO, William Santana Li, and Apoorv S Dwivedi, EVP and CFO, will deliver a pre-recorded video update at the top of the meeting to cover Q2 2024 performance followed by a live question and answer session with supporters, investors and analysts in an intimate online forum with no moderator.

The webinar will take place on Thursday, August 15, 2024, at 11am Pacific Time / 2pm Eastern Time. Those interested in attending must RSVP here. The pre-recorded portion of the Town Hall presentation will also be posted at the conclusion of the event at www.knightscope.com/rise.

About Knightscope

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety, and our long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should,” "may,” "intends,” "anticipates,” "believes,” "estimates,” "projects,” "forecasts,” "expects,” "plans,” "proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other communications include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s goals, profitability, growth, prospects, reduction of expenses, and outlook. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, including the factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as updated by its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

