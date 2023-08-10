Knightscope Books Three New Sales

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] ("Knightscope” or the "Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announced new sales for a third party logistics ("3PL”) provider in the Midwest; a Central-US regional transit authority; and a country club in the Northeast.

3PL Client Expands K5 Contract

A regional 3PL provider offering value added services such as warehousing and distribution, packaging, assembly, and fulfillment with facilities in eight different states signed its first contract with Knightscope in 2022. The success of its original deployment in Louisville, KY, led the company to expand its K5 Autonomous Security Robot ("ASR”) contract to include a second machine at a second location it operates for a major appliance manufacturer. Maintaining a secure supply chain is critical to the US economy as previously outlined in a recent blog available here. This K5 ASR will be patrolling the parking lots of a large distribution center to help better protect its employees and visitors.

Regional Transit Authority Tests First E-Phone

Knightscope’s Verizon [NYSE: VZ] partner brought the Company an opportunity to test emergency communications along a public transportation authority bus route in Arkansas. The transit company services rural and urban residents over 110 square miles and its first K1 Blue Light E-Phone will be installed by a Knightscope reseller. If the test is deemed a success, there is a potential to add 50 more at bus stops citywide.

Golf Club Purchases Full-Service Maintenance Plan

A private golf club in Maryland is another existing client with 8 wireless "Golf Boxes" - discreet, low profile black wireless call boxes mounted to an ornate pedestal designed for country club golf course applications where cell phones are strictly forbidden. Each Golf Box is equipped with two buttons, one for ordering burgers and the other for emergencies. Knightscope will now proudly provide full-service maintenance to these devices.

Knightscope’s ASR services and industry leading emergency communications products help better protect the places people live, work, study and visit. To learn more about Knightscope’s Blue Light Emergency Communication Systems or its fully Autonomous Security Robots, book a discovery call or demonstration now at www.knightscope.com/discover.

Knightscope’s Robot Roadshow is Coming to Pittsburgh

Knightscope’s Robot Roadshow will be landing in Pittsburgh, PA, on August 17-18, 2023, at UPMC Mercy Hospital located at 1400 Locust St. The Roadshow will be open from 10:00am to 2:00pm Eastern Time.

The Robot Roadshow is an engaging experiential event, allowing potential clients and the general public to participate in expert-led demonstrations in a climate controlled, space-age "pod” where attendees may experience the self-driving, electric technologies that are already helping protect the places people live, work, study and visit from Hawaii to Texas to Pennsylvania. Visitors will be able to interact directly with Autonomous Security Robots, test a blue light emergency phone, and see the Knightscope Security Operations Center (KSOC) user interface in action.

Watch a brief video of the Robot Roadshow at the Tesla Takeover here.

The Robot Roadshow is free to attend for everyone. Those wishing to schedule a time to get one-on-one attention may book a Pod visit here.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should,” "may,” "intends,” "anticipates,” "believes,” "estimates,” "projects,” "forecasts,” "expects,” "plans,” "proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other communications include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s profitability and growth. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risk that the restructuring costs and charges may be greater than anticipated; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may adversely affect the Company’s internal programs and the Company’s ability to recruit and retain skilled and motivated personnel, and may be distracting to employees and management; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may negatively impact the Company’s business operations and reputation with or ability to serve customers; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may not generate their intended benefits to the extent or as quickly as anticipated. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

