Knightscope Deploys K5 GOV with U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] ("Knightscope” or the "Company”), an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence ("AI”) technologies focused on public safety, today announces that a K5 GOV Autonomous Security Robot ("ASR”) is patrolling on a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs property – the Audie L. Murphy VA Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas – marking a major milestone in the Company’s growth trajectory.

After three years of diligence, Knightscope’s efforts were rewarded with an Authority to Operate from FedRAMP, opening the door for new stakeholders to begin evaluating the use of Knightscope technologies among other federal departments and agencies.

"The ‘K5 GOV’ designation reflects an entirely new hardware and software architecture to comply with stringent U.S. Federal Government requirements and simplifies agency adoption and procurement. I am grateful for the efforts of our relentless Knightscope team, and we are honored to play a small part in serving our Nation’s veterans,” said William Santana Li, Chairman and CEO, Knightscope, Inc.

To learn more about the possible applications of Knightscope technology in the federal sector, including the opportunity to download the white paper "Artificial Intelligence, Emergency Communications and Robots Enhancing Federal Security Programs”, please visit www.knightscope.com/federal.

Knightscope’s K5 GOV was distributed through the GSA Schedule, facilitated by our veteran owned small business ("VOSB”) partner, MediaNow Inc. The Company also recently announced its compliance with the Buy America and Buy American Act further solidifying its commitment to supporting the U.S. economy and maintaining the highest standards of domestic manufacturing. These latest developments significantly increase the TAM (Total Addressable Market) that the Company can serve and builds on the sales momentum towards profitability.

