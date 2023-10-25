Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] ("Knightscope” or the "Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announces a $10 million Public Safety Infrastructure Bond Offering where the public may fight crime with their investment portfolio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231025559664/en/

Knightscope Launches $10M Public Safety Infrastructure Bond Offering (Photo: Business Wire)

"It is our view that retail investors are often precluded from participating in high-yield debt offerings made by publicly traded companies and we hope to begin to address that injustice through this bond offering. Simultaneously, this can provide semi-permanent long-term growth capital in a non-dilutive form to continue to fuel Knightscope’s growth,” said William Santana Li, Chairman and CEO, Knightscope, Inc.

The Company is offering 10% interest, paid in cash annually, on up to a 5-year bond. For example, a $10,000 investment could yield $1,000 of interest in cash payments annually. Over 5 years, an investor could accumulate up to $5,000 in interest payments. Learn more at bond.knightscope.com.

Although the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS) reported national violent crime decreased an estimated 1.7% in 2022 when compared to 2021, property crimes increased by 1.06%. With 78% of law enforcement agencies reporting problems recruiting qualified candidates (source: International Associate of Chiefs of Police), it is likely that future reports may paint a grim picture. The country needs affordable technological tools to be able to better serve the safety needs of the community and fill gaps in personnel to avoid having to reduce or eliminate certain agency services, units, or positions.

Knightscope’s Autonomous Security Robots ("ASRs”) have been in service since May 2015 and have been directly responsible for many documented crime fighting wins. One Los Angeles County law enforcement agency expanded its public safety presence with Knightscope’s K5 ASR and attributed the following statistics to the deployment: a 10% reduction in calls for service, a 46% reduction in crime reports and a 68% reduction in citations. As a result, the City Council approved the contract renewal, which recently entered its 5th consecutive year.

FIGHT CRIME WITH YOUR INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO

Knightscope is raising capital to continue to fuel its growth. The Company’s momentum is building – an overview of which may be found at www.knightscope.com/rise – and purchasing Knightscope Bonds will support the effort to deploy the technology at more and more locations across the country.

Unlike municipal bonds that tend to serve hyper-local issues and typically raise taxes, Knightscope bonds are backed by the Company and will benefit public safety professionals from both law enforcement and the security industry across the United States. According to Investopedia, "Bonds tend to be less volatile and less risky than stocks, and when held to maturity can offer more stable and consistent returns.” They also provide a means of preserving capital and earning a predictable return.

LEARN MORE

Visit https://bond.knightscope.com today to learn how to benefit from this high-yield debt opportunity typically reserved for Wall Street’s elite.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and Instagram.

DISCLAIMER

AN OFFERING STATEMENT REGARDING THIS OFFERING HAS BEEN FILED WITH THE SEC. THE SEC HAS QUALIFIED THAT OFFERING STATEMENT, WHICH ONLY MEANS THAT THE COMPANY MAY MAKE SALES OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED BY THE OFFERING STATEMENT. THE OFFERING CIRCULAR THAT IS PART OF THAT OFFERING STATEMENT IS AVAILABLE HERE.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should,” "may,” "intends,” "anticipates,” "believes,” "estimates,” "projects,” "forecasts,” "expects,” "plans,” "proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other communications include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s profitability and growth. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risk that the restructuring costs and charges may be greater than anticipated; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may adversely affect the Company’s internal programs and the Company’s ability to recruit and retain skilled and motivated personnel, and may be distracting to employees and management; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may negatively impact the Company’s business operations and reputation with or ability to serve customers; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may not generate their intended benefits to the extent or as quickly as anticipated. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231025559664/en/