Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that its Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs) are now available on single, double, or triple shifts to better accommodate client needs and budgets. Up until recently, the Company offered its technologies on an annual contract for 24/7/365 use. 12-hour shifts were added in late 2020, but client requests continued to pour in for more flexibility to cover a variety of use cases - some clients expressing a need to cover the graveyard shift on weekdays and 24/7 on weekends, as an example. Today’s announcement allows for even more options with the addition of 8 and 16-hour shifts on an annual contract.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005372/en/

Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) announces more part-time service options. Fee structure simplified to broaden financial appeal. (Graphic: Knightscope)

Knightscope is also announcing that it is streamlining its fee structure so that there is now only one comprehensive annual or monthly fee, depending on the client’s preferred financial practices, and was able to reduce the subscription fees for most ASRs as well as its Knightscope+ monitoring plan. Those interested in learning more should schedule a free demo and security assessment at knightscope.com.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain ”forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ”should,” ”may,” ”intends,” ”anticipates,” ”believes,” "estimates,” "projects,” "forecasts,” "expects,” "plans,” ”proposes” and similar expressions. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005372/en/