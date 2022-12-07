Knightscope, Inc. (Nasdaq: KSCP), a leading developer of autonomous security robots, today announces 3 new contracts totaling 16 new machines. The contracts consist of 13 new K1 Blue Light Towers and 3 K1 Retrofit Kits. Two of the new clients are colleges in Georgia and Texas, which marks education as a significant growth sector for the Company.

Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) Sells 16 More Machines with 3 New Contracts (Graphic: Business Wire)

The dangers and security issues specific to scholastic communities include threats of targeted violence, bomb threats, and cyberattacks. With tragedies spanning decades, states, and communities, safety is still a leading concern across the country, having an adverse effect on the health and well-being of those seeking quality education as well as the teachers, professors and faculty responsible for providing it.

Knightscope’s K1 Blue Light Emergency Towers and emergency communication Retrofit Kits serve to deter potential negative activities using cellular and satellite communications with solar power to provide additional safety in remote locations. These newer, more advanced wireless systems will save colleges money on both infrastructure and hardware costs, while improving reliability on a modern communication network.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about the company at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

