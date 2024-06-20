Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] ("Knightscope” or the "Company”), an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence ("AI”) technologies focused on public safety, today announces a new contract with the New York City Fire Department ("FDNY”) subscribing to the Knightscope Emergency Management System (KEMS) software that will monitor their 518 Call Boxes across Queens, Manhattan, the Bronx, and Brooklyn.

Knightscope Provides Monitoring Services for 518 FDNY Call Boxes (Photo: Business Wire)

Keeping the City safe is a key to community wellness. Knightscope helps establish that feeling of comfort and safety in communities with its familiar K1 emergency call boxes that provide highly recognizable points to establish reliable, one-touch communication with FDNY. Emergency communications are always available and are particularly helpful when cell phone service is scarce or a device’s battery has died, and they provide the exact location of the device being used so that emergency services may be quickly dispatched. By contrast, emergency dispatch professionals are unable to pinpoint people using their personal cellular devices to contact 911 because GPS data is not transmitted through the system.

The KEMS platform allows clients and technicians to better understand the real-time health and status of deployed emergency communication devices and receive immediate text/email notification whenever a help button is pressed. The cloud-based application provides system owners automated daily email reports on the operational status of their system rather than having to manually test each device in person as required by competitive products. Alerts concerning issues, real-time error detection/diagnostics, and system performance statistics are delivered to the users to maximize system operation and usability.

