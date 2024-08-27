Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] ("Knightscope” or the "Company”), an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence ("AI”) technologies focused on public safety, today announces two new contracts for its Emergency Communication Devices ("ECDs”). An existing client - a college in southern California - is expanding their system by replacing a legacy competitive product with Knightscope’s K1 Retrofit Kits, the Knightscope Emergency Management System ("KEMS”) and a Full Service Maintenance Plan ("FSMP”). Additionally, a university in North Dakota issued a purchase order for three K1 Blue Light Towers, one K1 Blue Light E-Phone and KEMS.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240827891748/en/

Knightscope Scores Two More Contracts in Education (Graphic: Business Wire)

Knightscope’s Retrofit Kits allow users to upgrade outdated blue-light-style phones and call boxes to function like Knightscope’s modern, more advanced ECDs with features like wireless solar power, wireless phone connectivity, and self-monitoring software all built in. The program provides system owners automated daily email reports on the operational status of their system rather than having to manually test each device in person as required by competitive products, with text messaging and a real-time graphical map available as an add-on option. Bundling these features with FSMP ensures years of reliable, one-touch access to emergency services along with an elevated sense of safety while teaching, visiting or studying.

Knightscope’s modern, blue light ECDs are the key to curing an overconfident dependence on cell phones. Many people may not have (or simply may not be carrying) a cell phone, the cell phone’s battery may be down, or there may be no signal in the area. Similarly, it is possible that visitors who find themselves in need of assistance may not be familiar with campus geography and landmarks, thus being unable to give emergency responders an exact or accurate location over a cell phone.

