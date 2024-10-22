Know Labs Announces Expanded Technology Leadership in its Executive Team

Know Labs, Inc. (NYSE American: KNW), a leading developer of non-invasive diagnostics technology, announced today two additions to its executive leadership team. The new executives are John Cronin and Dominic Klyve, Ph.D. They are tasked with both furthering the development of the Company’s non-invasive diagnostic technology platform and building relationships with potential strategic partners.

"John and Dominic bring extensive technology leadership and research experience to the Know Labs team,” said Ron Erickson, CEO. "In their new roles they provide intellectual leadership to both drive our technology development and real-world business acumen to assist in bringing our platform to market through strategic relationships with global leaders in the med tech, pharma and consumer marketplace.”

John Cronin joins the day-to-day team as Interim Chief Technology Officer. Previously, Cronin was elected as a member of the Company’s Board of Directors. He has been a strategic advisor and consultant to Know Labs, supporting the Company’s expanding patent portfolio and securing its global leadership as the top patent holder in the non-invasive blood glucose monitoring category. Cronin will oversee the Company’s product development and technology strategy and help the Know Labs team develop test protocols to address research and development questions. In addition, Cronin spearheads the Know Labs "skunkworks” activities which explores new applications for the Company’s platform technology, an example of which is the recently announced automobile steering wheel application of our sensor platform. Cronin is the founder and CEO of ipCapital Group, Inc., a leading global advisory company on intellectual property strategy and monetization. Cronin began his career at IBM where he was the sole inventor of breakthrough chip design technology and later, he became IBM’s top inventor. He went on to create the IBM Patent Factory, growing IBM’s patent portfolio from ninth to first in the world catapulting IBM’s IP licensing from $30 million to over $2 billion a year. Today, Mr. Cronin has approximately 1800 patents and applications worldwide.

Dominic Klyve, Ph.D., a long-time consultant and previous employee of the Company, joins as Chief Science Officer. Dr. Klyve previously served as lead data scientist at Know Labs. As Chief Science Officer, he will be responsible for leading the research and development team in its efforts to build the first non-invasive glucose monitor. Klyve has been an author on several studies published by Know Labs, including its most recent peer-reviewed study published in IEEE Sensors Journal detailing historical developments and limitations with RF-based sensing technologies, and the distinctiveness of Know Labs’ sensor architecture and trade-secret prediction machine learning algorithm. Klyve is the author of more than 80 peer-reviewed publications in several fields of science and mathematics and has served as Principal Investigator on grants from the National Science Foundation (among others) worth over $1.5 million. He holds a professorship at Central Washington University, where he is currently on sabbatical, and is a former Editor of the College Mathematics Journal.

About Know Labs, Inc.

Know Labs, Inc. is a public company whose shares trade on the NYSE American Exchange under the stock symbol "KNW.” The Company’s platform technology uses spectroscopy to direct electromagnetic energy through a substance or material to capture a unique molecular signature. The technology is designed to able to integrate into a variety of wearable, mobile or bench-top form factors. The Company believes that this patented and patent-pending technology makes it possible to effectively identify and monitor analytes that could only previously be performed by invasive and/or expensive and time-consuming lab-based tests. The Company’s first expected application of the technology will be in a product marketed as a non-invasive glucose monitor. The device is designed to provide the user with accessible and affordable real-time information on blood glucose levels. This product will require U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance prior to its introduction to the market.

