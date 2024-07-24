Kodiak Gas Services Announces Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE: KGS) ("Kodiak” or the "Company”), a leading provider of critical energy infrastructure and contract compression services, today announced that it will release second quarter 2024 financial results on Monday, August 12, 2024 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will also be broadcast live over the Internet, on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time).

What: Kodiak Gas Services Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call When: Tuesday, August 13, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern / 10:00 a.m. Central How: Live via phone – By dialing 877-407-4012 and asking for the Kodiak call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or Live over the Internet – By logging onto the web at the address below Where: https://ir.kodiakgas.com/news-events/ir-calendar

A replay will be available through August 27, 2024 and may be accessed by dialing 877-660-6853 and using access code 13747895. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at https://ir.kodiakgas.com/news-events/ir-calendar for 90 days.

About Kodiak

Kodiak is the largest contract compression services provider in the United States with a revenue-generating fleet of approximately 4.3 million horsepower. Kodiak provides contract compression and related services to oil and gas producers and midstream customers in multi-well gas lift applications, high-volume gas gathering systems, processing facilities, and natural gas transmission systems. More information is available at www.kodiakgas.com.

