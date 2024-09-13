Kohl’s Offers Customers the Season’s Hottest Toys at Great Prices

Today, Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is unveiling its Top Toys List featuring favorite brands, including Barbie, LEGO®, Nerf, and more. This holiday season, customers will find the toys on every kid’s list at Kohl’s, with options at a variety of price points, exclusive products, and a LEGO® Extravaganza event featuring savings opportunities on select LEGO®-branded items.

Kohl’s Top 20 Holiday Toys of 2024

Step2 Shopping Cart - Kohl’s Exclusive

Potato Head Super Spud - Kohl’s Exclusive

Ooni Toy Pizza Oven

Little People Fisher-Price Safari Train - Kohl’s Exclusive

Skyrocket AI Bear Poe the Story Bear

Cookeez Makery S2 Cakez Playset

Little Live Pets Really Real Puppy

50th Anniversary Hello Kitty Plush

Nerf N Series Infinite Blaster

Mattel Matchbox Aircraft Carrier Model & Play Set - Kohl’s Exclusive

Mattel Minecraft Exploding RC Creeper

Quest 2-in-1 Kick Scooter - Kohl’s Exclusive

LEGO® Icons Chrysanthemum Flower 10368 Building Kit

Rainbow Loom Bead Blast - Kohl’s Exclusive

Skillmatics Foil Fun Mega Pack - Kohl’s Exclusive

Bluey S11 3-in-1 Airplane Playset

Learn With Lights Piano

Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase Stable Playset with Doll & Toy Horse 25-piece Set - Kohl’s Exclusive

LEGO® Creator 3-in-1 T. Rex Dinosaur 31151 Building Kit

Monster Jam RC Vehicle Mega Spiderman

With toys starting as low as $5.99 and thousands under $20, Kohl’s assortment offers families options for any budget.

Kohl’s Top 10 Toys Under $20

LEGO® Harry Potter Hedwig at 4 Privet Drive

Just My Style Trendy Tumbler Kit

Uno No Mercy

Mr Beast Lab Swarms Lab 5pk

Insanity Manic Blaster

Miniverse Make It Mini Lifestyle

Little People Disney's Moana & Maui Canoe & Figure Set

Snackles Series 2 14-in.

5 Surprise NBA Ballers

Pop the Pig

Kohl’s extensive toy assortment features trending toys across every category of play, including tech, arts and crafts, outdoor, games, puzzles, pretend, dolls, and more. Customers can also find beloved licensed toys from Bluey, Hello Kitty, Moana 2, Wicked, and Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Exclusive Savings on LEGO®

For customers looking to get a head start on holiday shopping, Kohl’s is hosting a LEGO® Extravaganza event from Sept. 23 through Oct. 6 featuring popular LEGO® sets under $20 and 20% off select LEGO® merchandise in-store and online. During this event, Kohl's Rewards members can also enjoy an extra $10 off a $50 purchase of select toys, including select LEGO®-branded items.

For even more value at Kohl’s this season, shoppers can earn and redeem Kohl’s Cash* coupons during designated periods, plus Kohl’s Rewards** members earn Rewards daily through the retailer’s free loyalty program.

To shop Kohl’s toy assortment, visit stores nationwide and Kohls.com.

