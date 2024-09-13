|
13.09.2024 14:00:00
Kohl’s Offers Customers the Season’s Hottest Toys at Great Prices
Today, Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is unveiling its Top Toys List featuring favorite brands, including Barbie, LEGO®, Nerf, and more. This holiday season, customers will find the toys on every kid’s list at Kohl’s, with options at a variety of price points, exclusive products, and a LEGO® Extravaganza event featuring savings opportunities on select LEGO®-branded items.
Kohl’s Top 20 Holiday Toys of 2024
- Step2 Shopping Cart - Kohl’s Exclusive
- Potato Head Super Spud - Kohl’s Exclusive
- Ooni Toy Pizza Oven
- Little People Fisher-Price Safari Train - Kohl’s Exclusive
- Skyrocket AI Bear Poe the Story Bear
- Cookeez Makery S2 Cakez Playset
- Little Live Pets Really Real Puppy
- 50th Anniversary Hello Kitty Plush
- Nerf N Series Infinite Blaster
- Mattel Matchbox Aircraft Carrier Model & Play Set - Kohl’s Exclusive
- Mattel Minecraft Exploding RC Creeper
- Quest 2-in-1 Kick Scooter - Kohl’s Exclusive
- LEGO® Icons Chrysanthemum Flower 10368 Building Kit
- Rainbow Loom Bead Blast - Kohl’s Exclusive
- Skillmatics Foil Fun Mega Pack - Kohl’s Exclusive
- Bluey S11 3-in-1 Airplane Playset
- Learn With Lights Piano
- Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase Stable Playset with Doll & Toy Horse 25-piece Set - Kohl’s Exclusive
- LEGO® Creator 3-in-1 T. Rex Dinosaur 31151 Building Kit
- Monster Jam RC Vehicle Mega Spiderman
With toys starting as low as $5.99 and thousands under $20, Kohl’s assortment offers families options for any budget.
Kohl’s Top 10 Toys Under $20
- LEGO® Harry Potter Hedwig at 4 Privet Drive
- Just My Style Trendy Tumbler Kit
- Uno No Mercy
- Mr Beast Lab Swarms Lab 5pk
- Insanity Manic Blaster
- Miniverse Make It Mini Lifestyle
- Little People Disney's Moana & Maui Canoe & Figure Set
- Snackles Series 2 14-in.
- 5 Surprise NBA Ballers
- Pop the Pig
Kohl’s extensive toy assortment features trending toys across every category of play, including tech, arts and crafts, outdoor, games, puzzles, pretend, dolls, and more. Customers can also find beloved licensed toys from Bluey, Hello Kitty, Moana 2, Wicked, and Sonic the Hedgehog 3.
Exclusive Savings on LEGO®
For customers looking to get a head start on holiday shopping, Kohl’s is hosting a LEGO® Extravaganza event from Sept. 23 through Oct. 6 featuring popular LEGO® sets under $20 and 20% off select LEGO® merchandise in-store and online. During this event, Kohl's Rewards members can also enjoy an extra $10 off a $50 purchase of select toys, including select LEGO®-branded items.
For even more value at Kohl’s this season, shoppers can earn and redeem Kohl’s Cash* coupons during designated periods, plus Kohl’s Rewards** members earn Rewards daily through the retailer’s free loyalty program.
To shop Kohl’s toy assortment, visit stores nationwide and Kohls.com.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believes,” "anticipates,” "plans,” "may,” "intends,” "will,” "should,” "expects" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s then current views and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks described more fully in Item 1A in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, which are expressly incorporated herein by reference, and other factors as may periodically be described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements relate to the date initially made, and Kohl’s undertakes no obligation to update them.
About Kohl’s
Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer built on a foundation that combines great brands, incredible value and convenience for our customers. Kohl’s is uniquely positioned to deliver against its long-term strategy and its purpose to take care of families’ realest moments. Kohl's serves millions of families in its more than 1,100 stores in 49 states, online at Kohls.com, and through the Kohl's App. With a large national footprint, Kohl’s is committed to making a positive impact in the communities it serves. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohl’s impact in the community or how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com.
*Kohl's Cash® terms and exclusions apply. Not valid on Sephora at Kohl’s. Earn amount of Kohl's Cash® is approximate and may vary if additional coupons are applied to the purchase transaction. See coupon or ask an associate for details.
**Visit Kohls.com/Rewards for program details and terms and conditions.
