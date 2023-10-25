Komax Group wins Swiss Manufacturing Award 2023

|
Dierikon, 25 October 2023
Media release
The expansion of the Komax Group’s headquarters in Dierikon, Switzerland, and the combination with Schleuniger are a clear commitment to Switzerland as a business location. In recognition of this, the Institute of Technology Management at the University of St.Gallen presented the Swiss Manufacturing Award 2023 to the Komax Group.
The Komax Group has continuously expanded its production capacities over recent years, be it through the expansion of its headquarters in Dierikon, which involved the construction of the vertical factory and extension of the site with the purchase of a production and office building from Schindler, or through the combination with Schleuniger. As a globally active technology group, the Komax Group seeks to be close to its customers at all times. These steps are, at the same time, a sign of a clear commitment to Switzerland as a business location, and as the solid foundation for success.
“Switzerland is extremely important to us as a manufacturing location,” explains Matijas Meyer, CEO Komax Group. “We generate around 60% of our revenues in Switzerland, with 98% of this being exported.”
The Komax Group’s commitment to Switzerland as a manufacturing location was honored at the “St.Galler Produktionsmanagement-Tagung 2023” in St.Gallen, Switzerland, with the Group being presented with the Swiss Manufacturing Award 2023.
“I am delighted that we have won this award, all the more so because it is testimony to the very valuable work of our employees and to the Komax Group as an employer that is aware of its responsibilities. I would like to thank all our members of staff, who made this award possible thanks to the work they carry out every day and who will also go on contributing to the success story of the Komax Group,” said Matijas Meyer.
The Swiss Manufacturing Award is presented each year to a successful, highly innovative industrial company in Switzerland. It has been awarded by the Institute of Technology Management at the University of St.Gallen since 2019, and is presented to companies that have made an outstanding contribution to Switzerland as a manufacturing location over the year.
The award is based on the Swiss Manufacturing Survey (more details available here), which was completed by 379 Swiss companies in 2023. The survey is designed to give insights into the current state of Switzerland’s manufacturing sector so as to allow any negative trends or developments to be identified, analyzed, and addressed.
Komax is a globally active technology company that focuses on markets in the automation sector. As a leading manufacturer of innovative and high-quality solutions for the wire processing industry, the Komax Group helps its customers implement economical and safe manufacturing processes, especially in the automotive supply sector. The Komax Group employs about 3400 employees worldwide and provides sales and service support via subsidiaries and independent agents in more than 60 countries.
Komax Holding AG, Industriestrasse 6, 6036 Dierikon, Switzerland
