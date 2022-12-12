Kopin Corporation Announces Joint Technology Solution with OPTAC-X and RealWear to Provide Advanced Display Module for Telehealth System

Kopin Corporation (Nasdaq: KOPN), a leading developer and provider of high-resolution micro-displays and advanced optics for wearable headset products, today announced a joint technology solution with OPTAC-X, a leading telehealth company, and RealWear, the world’s leading provider of hands-free, assisted reality, rugged wearable headsets. OPTAC-X’s system is the first and only system to offer LTE and SATCOM enabled telehealth – designed to enable life-saving capabilities to medics and first responders in combat and other hostile environments. The solution utilizes RealWear’s assisted reality wearable which features Kopin’s display and optic technologies.

The OPTAC-X telehealth system with global hybrid LTE and SATCOM connectivity by Kymeta Corporation enables in-field medics to instantly consult its network of remote physicians and surgeons to aid them in performing advanced life-saving procedures and prolonged field care in severe environments. With the system’s real-time video and voice communications the deployed medic and the remote doctor can see the injured person and communicate, enabling immediate life-saving and prolonged field care oversight and assistance. The system’s voice control enables full hands-free operation and control so that the medic can focus on the patient.

RealWear is the pioneer of assisted reality headsets with best-in-class devices that are fully voice-driven (up to 100dBA) and rugged rated up to and including military standards (IP66, MIL-STD-810H, 6.5 feet / 2-meter drop). The device has been successfully deployed for telemedicine and telesurgery by medical teams supporting emergency care as a result of military actions, including for emergency open heart surgery.

Kopin’s Golden Pearl™ optical module, a key component in RealWear’s assisted reality headsets, contains a 0.32?, 24-bit full color, high-brightness LCD micro-display, efficient white LED backlight and curved prism optics with nano-structures. Kopin’s A914 driver ASIC, together with the high-brightness Golden Pearl optical module, has low power consumption and produces a bright, full color image.

"It is incredibly rewarding to know that Kopin’s micro-display technology will play such an important role in providing aid and life-saving support through OPTAC-X’s telehealth solution,” said Greg Truman, Head of Kopin’s Industrial and Enterprise Display Business. "Our Golden Pearl optical module will offer OPTAC-X’s military and medical end users a means of viewing critical information in a comfortable eye box and small form factor.”

As one of the largest suppliers of micro-displays for the U.S. military, Kopin has delivered advanced display systems that are inside more than a quarter million deployed systems, including thermal weapon sights, night vision systems, pilot helmets, including for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, and target locators.

About OPTAC-X

OPTAC-X, Inc. is a veteran-owned company delivering new standards for reliability, access in hardened resilience for telehealth, and remote assistance with its remote physician and tele-expert networks. OPTAC-X provides a worldwide, resilient, high-speed, digital network (VSAT, Gen 4 & 5 LTE and terrestrial IP) to ensure that telemedicine and tele-experts are always connected to the teams they support. Leveraging the extensive military service and skill of its founders, OPTAC-X was created in 2021 and is mission-driven to increase access to critical medical care and save lives. For more information, please visit optacx.com.

About Kopin Corporation

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display and optical technologies sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, industrial and consumer products. Kopin’s technology portfolio includes ultra-small high-resolution Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) displays and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com.

Kopin is a trademark of Kopin Corporation.

About RealWear

RealWear is the world’s leading provider of assisted reality wearable solutions that engage, empower, and elevate the modern frontline industrial worker to perform work tasks more safely, and with increased efficiency and precision. RealWear gives these workers real-time access to information and expertise, while keeping their hands and field of view free for work. RealWear is field proven with world-class customers, including Shell, Goodyear, Mars, Colgate-Palmolive, and BMW, who use it to improve workplace safety while delivering unprecedented ROI.

RealWear is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington in the United States, with local offices in the United Kingdom, Singapore, Germany, Australia, the Netherlands, and Japan, along with a new customer experience center in Dubai. The company has shipped wearable devices to more than 5,000 unique enterprise customers worldwide in a range of industries, including Energy, Manufacturing, Food & Beverage, Automotive, and Telecommunications. For more information, visit www.realwear.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act”), which are subject to the safe harbor created by such sections. Words such as "expects,” "believes,” "can,” "will,” "estimates,” and variations of such words and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such "forward-looking statements,” which speak only as of the date made, and advise readers that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions by us that are difficult to predict. Various factors, some of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by us or on our behalf, are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements that may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as may otherwise be required by the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Important factors that could affect performance and cause results to differ materially from management’s expectations are described in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors; Part II, Item 7. Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; and other parts of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 25, 2021, or as updated from time to time our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221212005635/en/