Kopin Corporation to Present at Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo on December 7th

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading developer of innovative wearable computing technologies and solutions, announced today that Mr. Michael Murray, CEO and Mr. Richard Sneider, CFO will be presenting virtually at the upcoming Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo on Wednesday, December 7th, at 10:30 AM ET.

Date: Wednesday, December 7th, 2022

Time: 10:30 AM ET

Register to watch the presentation here: https://ladenburgtech22.sequireevents.com/. Investors can also request 1x1 meetings with Kopin on the event website.

Summary of Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo Conference

The one-day Expo will feature virtual presentations from the management of approximately 50 Technology and Media companies covering ad-tech, cloud, communications, connectivity, cybersecurity, defense, digital mining, e-commerce, software and services, fintech, media, mobility, payments and semiconductors. Management teams will be presenting virtually to a select invite-only institutional investor audience. The event will be hosted through Sequire, a zoom-based virtual conferencing platform. In addition, presenting companies will have the option to host one-on-one meetings. This Virtual Expo follows on from Ladenburg’s highly successful Virtual Technology Expo 2021 which had over 1,100 registrants.

