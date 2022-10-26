Kopin Corporation to Report Third Quarter of 2022 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading developer of innovative wearable computing technologies and solutions, will announce its financial results for the third quarter of 2022 on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 8:30am ET.

On the call, Chairman of the Board Dr. John C.C. Fan, President and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Michael Murray and Richard Sneider, the Company's Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss Kopin's financial results, strategy, and business outlook.

To participate, please dial 1-888-394-8218 (U.S. and Canada) or 1-323-994-2093 (International). The call will also be available as a live and archived audio webcast on the Investor Relations section of Kopin's website at www.kopin.com.

