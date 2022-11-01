Kopin Reports Results for Third Quarter 2022

Kopin Corporation (Nasdaq: KOPN), a leading provider of high-resolution micro-displays and sub-systems for defense, enterprise and consumer augmented reality, virtual reality and mixed reality systems, today provided an update on its business initiatives and reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 24, 2022.

"We had a good quarter with revenues up 23% over the third quarter of last year, driven by growth in our defense and consumer businesses,” said Michael Murray, Kopin’s CEO. "While we continue to drive growth in these markets, my immediate focus is on yield improvements, on time/in full deliveries as well as cost controls, leading to improved margins and cash flow.”

Murray continued, "As we move into 2023 I see numerous opportunities to drive revenues, beginning with accelerating growth from our defense and industrial businesses, where we already have a solid order book. We will also leverage our unique ability to offer complex integrated optical display assemblies, which are critical to increasing the applications for AR/VR/MR, among other opportunities.”

"Technology has always been at the heart of Kopin’s success and we will continue executing on our vision to provide our global customers with brilliance in innovation, design and performance paired with a renewed focus on operational excellence,” concluded Murray.

Third Quarter Financial Results

Total revenues for the third quarter ended September 24, 2022 were $13.4 million, compared to $10.9 million for the third quarter ended September 25, 2021, a 23% year-over-year increase.

Cost of Product Revenues for the third quarter of 2022 was $8.0 million, or 81% of net product revenues, compared with $5.1 million, or 78% of net product revenues, for the third quarter of 2021. The higher cost of product revenues as a percentage of net product revenues was partially due to a $1 million warranty charge due to a supply-chain related quality issue from a vendor.

Research and Development (R&D) expenses for the third quarter of 2022 were $3.4 million compared to $3.8 million for the third quarter of 2021, an 8% decrease year over year. The decrease in R&D expense as compared to the prior year was equally split between internal R&D and customer funded R&D activities.

Selling, General and Administration (SG&A) expenses were $4.3 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $4.0 million for the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in compensation and professional fees, which were partially offset by lower stock-based compensation.

Other income and expense included a non-cash impairment charge of $2.0 million related to an investment whose business is being affected by COVID related issues.

Net Loss Attributable to Kopin Corporation for the third quarter of 2022 was $4.5 million, or $0.05 per share, compared with Net Loss Attributable to Kopin Corporation of $2.1 million, or $0.02 per share, for the third quarter of 2021.

Net Cash Used in Operating Activities for the nine months ended September 24, 2022, was approximately $15.6 million. Kopin’s cash and equivalents and marketable securities were approximately $15.0 million at September 24, 2022 as compared to $29.3 million at December 25, 2021.

In July 2022, we sold 675,000 shares of common stock through our existing At-The-Market equity program (ATM), which we had entered into in March 2021, for gross proceeds of $900,000 before deducting broker expenses of less than $100,000. We have not sold shares under the ATM Program since July.

Kopin Corporation Supplemental Information (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 24, 2022 September 25, 2021 September 24, 2022 September 25, 2021 Display Revenues by Category (in millions) Defense $ 7.5 $ 3.5 $ 19.3 $ 12.3 Industrial/Enterprise 1.7 2.7 4.9 7.4 Consumer 0.7 0.4 1.2 1.3 R&D 3.4 4.1 11.1 10.4 License and Royalties 0.1 0.2 0.4 1.1 Total $ 13.4 $ 10.9 $ 36.9 $ 32.5 Stock-Based Compensation Expense Cost of product revenues $ 42,000 $ 38,000 $ 120,000 $ 207,000 Research and development $ 112,000 180,000 368,000 395,000 Selling, general and administrative $ 144,000 424,000 883,000 3,165,000 $ 298,000 $ 642,000 $ 1,371,000 $ 3,767,000 Other Financial Information Depreciation and amortization $ 121,000 $ 154,000 $ 656,000 $ 566,000

Kopin Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 24, 2022 September 25, 2021 September 24, 2022 September 25, 2021 Revenues: Net product revenues $ 9,903,315 $ 6,591,852 $ 25,414,501 $ 21,089,515 Research and development and other revenues 3,474,693 4,295,321 11,450,961 11,379,282 13,378,008 10,887,173 36,865,462 32,468,797 Expenses: Cost of product revenues 7,987,154 5,145,175 23,676,283 17,586,389 Research and development 3,441,405 3,751,729 13,995,393 11,055,282 Selling, general and administration 4,320,117 4,035,998 13,112,133 13,982,682 15,748,676 12,932,902 50,783,809 42,624,353 Loss from operations (2,370,668 ) (2,045,729 ) (13,918,347 ) (10,155,556 ) Other (expense) income, net (2,093,877 ) (50,954 ) 2,505,949 89,267 Loss before provision for income taxes and net (income) loss from noncontrolling interest (4,464,545 ) (2,096,683 ) (11,412,398 ) (10,066,289 ) Tax provision (36,000 ) (32,000 ) (108,000 ) (97,000 ) Net loss (4,500,545 ) (2,128,683 ) (11,520,398 ) (10,163,289 ) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest - (107 ) 280 39,394 Net loss attributable to Kopin Corporation $ (4,500,545 ) $ (2,128,790 ) $ (11,520,118 ) $ (10,123,895 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.11 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 93,516,231 90,517,330 91,317,288 88,903,658

Kopin Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) September 24, 2022 December 25, 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and marketable securities $ 14,969,372 $ 29,295,466 Accounts receivable, net 8,531,835 12,113,070 Inventory 6,660,810 6,581,139 Contract assets and unbilled receivables 6,254,518 2,299,392 Prepaid and other current assets 1,759,708 1,918,678 Total current assets 38,176,243 52,207,745 Plant and equipment, net 1,627,468 1,888,963 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,540,073 3,828,066 Other assets 170,932 170,932 Equity investments 7,612,065 4,912,022 Total assets $ 51,126,781 $ 63,007,728 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,936,932 $ 5,483,970 Accrued expenses 7,520,992 4,133,379 Contract liabilities and billings in excess of revenue earned 1,097,919 4,063,031 Operating lease liabilities 761,734 701,204 Customer deposits 378,201 2,638,103 Deferred tax liabilities 424,433 513,417 Total current liabilities 15,120,211 17,533,104 Other long term liabilities 1,395,603 2,739,531 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 2,753,885 3,108,236 Total Kopin Corporation stockholders' equity 32,029,696 39,799,191 Noncontrolling interest (172,614 ) (172,334 ) Total stockholders' equity 31,857,082 39,626,857 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 51,126,781 $ 63,007,728

