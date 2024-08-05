05.08.2024 08:41:28

Kosmos Energy Q2 Results Top Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Oil and gas exploration and production company Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS,KOS.L) reported that its second quarter net income rose to $59.77 million or $0.12 per share from $23.35 million or $0.05 per share in the prior year.

Adjusted net income per share for the quarter was $0.17 compared to $0.06 in the previous year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Oil and gas revenue for the second quarter grew to $450.90 million from $273.26 million in the prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $436.46 million for the quarter.

Total net production for the second quarter of 2024 averaged about 62,100 boepd, representing an about 7% increase from the second quarter of 2023. The growth largely reflects higher production in Ghana following completion of the infill drilling campaign offset by lower production in the US Gulf of Mexico due to planned downtime and a delay to startup of the Winterfell project.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Kosmos Energy Ltd Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Kosmos Energy Ltd Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Kosmos Energy Ltd Registered Shs 4,33 -16,62% Kosmos Energy Ltd Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Märkte in Grün - Nikkei erholt sich
Die Börsen in Fernost bewegen sich am Dienstag auf grünem Terrain.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen