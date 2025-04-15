|
Kraig Labs Unveils Next-Gen Gene-Splicing Platform To Advance Spider Silk Development
(RTTNews) - Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (KBLB), Tuesday announced that it has successfully launched a next-generation gene-splicing and molecular biology platform.
This breakthrough significantly enhances the company's ability to engineer advanced spider silk and other high-performance materials.
Using state-of-the-art gene editing tools, the new platform allows for faster, more precise DNA manipulation. Kraig Labs has already validated its effectiveness by creating a new transgenic silkworm, which is currently undergoing testing for commercial applications.
Founder and CEO Kim Thompson highlighted the platform as a transformative leap for the company's genetic engineering program. He stated that the successful development of new transgenics proves its potential, and the company is now evaluating two such systems, with plans to adopt one for all future silkworm development.
Kraig Labs is now shifting all biotechnology efforts to this new platform to boost efficiency, reliability, and silk performance. The advancement supports its broader mission to commercialize spider silk for use in sectors like defense, medical textiles, performance apparel, and technical fabrics.
Tuesday KBLB closed at $0.085 or 0.35% lower on the OTC Markets OTCQB.
