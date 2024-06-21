Krispy Kreme Offers Two New 'Patriotic' Collection Of Doughnuts

(RTTNews) - Krispy Kreme Inc. (DNUT) said it will be offering 'patriotic' star spangled sweetness collection of doughnuts in three flavors, out of which, Firework and Cotton Candy Sparkle are new flavors.

Firework Cokkies & Kreme is an unglazed filled in hand-dipped in red icing and decorated with a blue icing swirl and rocket candy piece, while Cotton Candy Sparkle Doughnut is a hand-dipped in blue icing and cotton candy sugar and decorated with white and red buttercreme dollops.

Freedom Flag Doughnut of the patriotic collection is an Original Glazed doughnut hand-dipped in white icing and decorated with patriotic red icing tripes and blue and gold sprinkles.

At the Krispy Kreme shops, customers can buy the specialty 6-count box and can buy online.

Only July 4, Krispy Kreme will be offering doughnuts free for those who wear red, while and blue.