Kristin Stafford Joins Novocure Board of Directors

Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) today announced that Kristin Stafford has been elected to Novocure’s Board of Directors.

"We look forward to welcoming Ms. Stafford to our board of directors,” said William Doyle, Novocure’s Executive Chairman. "Her broad expertise in finance in the life sciences sector and experience with a leading funder of innovation across the biopharmaceutical industry will be valuable as our global organization prepares for future growth.”

Ms. Stafford is Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer for Royalty Pharma plc, a position she has held since December 2018. Prior to this position, she served as Vice President, Finance of Royalty Pharma and Chief Financial Officer of BioPharma Credit plc, an affiliate of Royal Pharma, from 2016 to 2018. Ms. Stafford is a Certified Public Accountant and holds a bachelor of science degree in business administration from Sonoma State University.

"With readouts from key clinical trials expected soon, this is an exciting time to join the board of Novocure,” said Ms. Stafford. "As NovoCure grows, I look forward to helping the company execute on its strategy and deliver on its mission to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer.”

About Novocure

Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Novocure’s commercialized products are approved in certain countries for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma, malignant pleural mesothelioma and pleural mesothelioma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical studies investigating Tumor Treating Fields in brain metastases, gastric cancer, glioblastoma, liver cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer and ovarian cancer.

Headquartered in Root, Switzerland and with a growing global footprint, Novocure has regional operating centers in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and Tokyo, as well as a research center in Haifa, Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit Novocure.com and follow @Novocure on LinkedIn and Twitter.

