Kroger Expects Updated ECommerce Plan To Positively Impact Sales Growth

(RTTNews) - The Kroger Co. (KR), Tuesday announced updates to its eCommerce plan, expecting to have a positive effect to eCommerce operating profit of approximately $400 million in 2026.

Meanwhile, the company expects to incur impairment and related charges in the third fiscal quarter of 2025 of approximately $2.6 billion as a result of these closures and the automated fulfillment network not meeting financial expectations.

Additionally, the company's hybrid eCommerce offerings will deliver accelerated online growth with the help of third-party delivery providers and automated fulfillment facilities.

Also, the company expanded its Instacart relationship by assigning it as its primary delivery fulfillment provider across Kroger.com and the Kroger app.

Kroger further announced the upcoming launch of a new customer experience on Uber Eats Marketplace in early 2026, providing access to groceries when customers order meals from their favorite local restaurants as well as offering standard grocery delivery.

The company added that in geographies where Kroger sees higher density of demand, the company will continue to take advantage of automated customer fulfillment to increase customer engagement, capacity and improve productivity and profitability.

Currently, Kroger's stock is trading at $67.33, up 1.95 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.