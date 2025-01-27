27.01.2025 19:10:55

Kvika banki hf.: The Central Bank of Iceland Resolution Authority approves a resolution plan for Kvika banki and sets the minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL)

The Central Bank of Iceland Resolution Authority announced today that a resolution plan for Kvika has been approved and thereby a decision on the minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) for the bank, in accordance with the Act on Resolution of Credit Institutions and Investment Firms, no. 70/2020. 

According to the Resolution Authority’s decision, Kvika’s MREL requirements are 22.0% of Total Risk Exposure Amount (MREL-TREA) and 6.0% of Total Exposure Measure (MREL-TEM). The decision is effective from the date of the announcement, and the bank is already considered to meet the MREL requirements.  

For further information, please contact Kvika's Investor Relations at ir@kvika.is or by phone at +354 540 3200. 



Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Kvika Bank Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Kvika Bank Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Kvika Bank Registered Shs 20,75 -1,19% Kvika Bank Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

26.01.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 4
25.01.25 KW 4: Das sind die Tops und Flops der DAX-Aktien
25.01.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
25.01.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 4: Die Gewinner- und Verlierer unter den Rohstoffen
24.01.25 KW 4: So performten die ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

KI-Gewitter im Fokus: ATX und DAX beenden Handel mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt begannen die neue Woche auf rotem Terrain. Die US-Börsen notieren deutlich tiefer. Die asiatischen Indizes verzeichneten am Montag mehrheitlich Verluste.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen