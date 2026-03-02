Harris Aktie
WKN DE: A2PM3H / ISIN: US5024311095
02.03.2026 15:26:04
L3Harris Technologies Announces Appointment Of Kenneth Sharp As CFO
(RTTNews) - L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX), Monday announced the appointment of Kenneth Sharp as the Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of the company, effective March 16, 2026.
Prior to this, Sharp served as CFO of national security company Peraton Inc.
Concurrently, the company announced the appointment of Kenneth Bedingfield as President of Missile Solutions to primarily focus on leading the Missile Solutions segment and rapidly scaling solid rocket motor manufacturing to meet the nation's urgent missile demand.
In the pre-market hours, LHX is trading at $370.50, up 1.63 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
