Labcorp Expands Collaboration With PathAI To Deploy AISight Dx Digital Pathology Platform

(RTTNews) - Labcorp Holdings, Inc. (LH), a comprehensive laboratory services provider, announced Monday an expanded collaboration with PathAI to deploy AISight Dx, an FDA-cleared digital pathology platform, across its national network of anatomic pathology labs and hospital collaborations.

The cloud-based technology allows pathologists to view and manage slides digitally and use AI to support key steps in the diagnostic process.

Labcorp will deploy AISight Dx across its anatomic pathology labs and hospital collaborations, enabling fully digital workflows for case management, slide review, collaboration and annotation.

The platform also integrates AI-powered image analysis, secure storage and system connectivity to deliver faster turnaround, greater efficiency, reliable quality and improved collaboration. Labcorp will also incorporate digital pathology workflows in support of its precision medicine products.

The expansion builds on Labcorp's 2019 strategic investment in PathAI, a collaboration that has since advanced to include AI-driven clinical trial support and validation of novel AI-pathology solutions.