Labcorp Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

(RTTNews) - Labcorp (LH) said, for 2023, the company now expects adjusted EPS in a range of $13.25 to $13.75, updated from prior guidance range of $13.00 to $14.00. Free cash flow excluding spin-related items is projected in a range of $0.85 billion to $0.95 billion.

Third quarter net earnings from continuing operations were $183.6 million compared to $277.3 million, prior year. EPS from continuing operations were $2.11 compared to $3.06. Adjusted EPS were $3.38 compared to $4.01. On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $3.32, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter revenue was $3.06 billion, an increase of 6.6% from $2.87 billion, previous year. The company said the increase in organic revenue of 3.7% was driven by a 10.1% increase in the organic Base Business, partially offset by a 6.3% decrease in COVID-19 Testing. Analysts on average had estimated $2.99 billion in revenue.

Compared to the Base Business last year, third quarter Base Business revenue grew 14.0%. Base Business included the company's operations except for COVID-19 Testing.

On October 12, 2023, the company announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.72 per share of common stock, payable on December 12, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 8, 2023.

