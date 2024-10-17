Lagardere 9-Month Revenues Up About 12%

(RTTNews) - French conglomerate Lagardere SCA (LGDDF.PK) on Thursday reported revenues of 6.610 billion euros for the nine-month period, up 11.8% from 5.914 billion euros last year.

On a like-for-like basis, revenues grew 9.1%.

On a reported basis, revenue from Lagardere Travel Retail grew 16.8 percent to 4.344 billion euros, while revenue from Lagardere Publishing rose 3.0 percent to 2.074 billion euros. Revenue from other activities for the period totaled 192 million euros, up 6.7 percent as reported.

Arnaud Lagardere, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lagardere SA, commented: "In the third quarter of 2024, the Lagardère group posted solid growth of 7.4%. Lagardère Travel Retail hit a new milestone with record quarterly revenue amid geopolitical tensions. Lagardère Publishing maintained a high level of revenue, lifted especially by a standout performance in the United States. The Group's Other Activities were driven by good momentum in the News segment. Over the first nine months of 2024, the Group posted eye-catching year-on-year growth of €696 million. This upward growth trajectory speaks to Lagardère's strength and ambition in pursuing its development."