Lalique Group announces exclusive licencing agreement to create and market fragrances for Japanese luxury jeweler Mikimoto

Zurich, 21 November 2023 – Lalique Group SA (SIX: LLQ), which is active in the creation, development, marketing and worldwide distribution of luxury goods, today announced an exclusive and worldwide perfume licensing agreement with the high-end Japanese jeweler Mikimoto.

Under the terms of the agreement, which will initially run through 2035, Lalique Group will exclusively create and distribute a collection of perfumes and crystal editions for the high-end jeweler Mikimoto. The launch of the first Mikimoto crystal edition under the licence is planned for 2025, and the international roll-out of the first luxury perfume line is scheduled for spring 2026. The fragrances will be distributed and marketed through Lalique Group’s global network, leveraging Mikimoto’s renowned brand in Asia and other key market regions including the Americas, Europe and the Middle East.

With luxurious designs inspired by the sea that nurtures pearls, Mikimoto embodies timeless beauty and modern elegance. Founded in 1893 by legendary Japanese entrepreneur Kokichi Mikimoto, who created the world’s first cultured pearl, the company combines 130 years of experience in pearl jewelry and craftsmanship. Mikimoto imbues each piece with a sense of artistry and aesthetic that has been shaped by Japanese tradition and influences from different cultures around the world.

Mikimoto is a global brand and boasts flagship boutiques in key financial and luxury hubs globally. Locations include Tokyo, New York, Paris, London, Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Taipei, Singapore, Bangkok, among other. These strategic outposts underscore Mikimoto's international prominence in the luxury jewelry sector.

Roger von der Weid, CEO of Lalique Group, said: “We are delighted to be the exclusive perfume partner of Mikimoto, and we are very much looking forward to presenting unique fragrances that embody Mikimoto’s unique DNA. Mikimoto and Lalique Group share a sense of excellence and craftsmanship making this partnership an ideal opportunity to further strengthen our perfume portfolio.”

Yasuhiko Hashimoto, Managing Director at Mikimoto, said: “We very much look forward to working with Lalique Group. Both companies address a market in the high-end consumer goods sector, where perfumes are an important form of expression and also a natural fit with pearl jewelry. With Lalique Group as a premium manufacturer, we can take our perfume offering to the next level.”

With the upcoming fragrances for Mikimoto, Lalique Group is expanding its existing perfumes portfolio currently including the brands Lalique Parfums, Brioni Fragrances, Jaguar Fragrances, Bentley Fragrances, Parfums Grès, Parfums Samouraï and the soon to be launched scents for Superdry.