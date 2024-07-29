Lalique Group applies for delisting of its shares

Zurich, 29 July 2024 – Lalique Group SA (SIX: LLQ), which is active in the creation, development, marketing and worldwide distribution of luxury goods, has applied to SIX Exchange Regulation for the delisting of Lalique Group shares following the completion of Silvio Denz's public tender offer.

After the voluntary public tender offer by Silvio Denz for all publicly held registered shares of Lalique Group (with the exception of the shares of those shareholders who had undertaken not to tender their shares into the offer) was completed as planned on 19 July 2024, Lalique Group has submitted an application to SIX Exchange Regulation for the delisting of its shares.

Media contact

Lalique Group SA

Elle Steinbrecher

Head of Communication & PR

Grubenstrasse 18

CH-8045 Zurich

Phone: +41 43 499 45 58

e-mail: elle.steinbrecher@lalique-group.com

Lalique Group

Lalique Group is a niche player in the creation, development, marketing and global distribution of luxury goods. Its business areas comprise perfumes, cosmetics, crystal, jewellery, high-end furniture and lifestyle accessories, along with art, gastronomy and hospitality as well as fine spirits and wine. Founded in 2000, the company employs around 810 staff (FTE) and has its headquarters in Zurich. The Lalique brand, from which the Group derives its name, was created in Paris in 1888 by the master glassmaker and jewellery designer René Lalique. The registered shares of Lalique Group (LLQ) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

Additional information is available at: www.lalique-group.com