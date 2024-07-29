|
29.07.2024 18:15:29
Lalique Group applies for delisting of its shares
|
Lalique Group SA
Key word(s): Delisting/Miscellaneous
Zurich, 29 July 2024 – Lalique Group SA (SIX: LLQ), which is active in the creation, development, marketing and worldwide distribution of luxury goods, has applied to SIX Exchange Regulation for the delisting of Lalique Group shares following the completion of Silvio Denz's public tender offer.
After the voluntary public tender offer by Silvio Denz for all publicly held registered shares of Lalique Group (with the exception of the shares of those shareholders who had undertaken not to tender their shares into the offer) was completed as planned on 19 July 2024, Lalique Group has submitted an application to SIX Exchange Regulation for the delisting of its shares.
Media contact
Phone: +41 43 499 45 58
Lalique Group
Additional information is available at: www.lalique-group.com
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Lalique Group SA
|Grubenstrasse 18
|8045 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|043 499 45 00
|Fax:
|043 499 45 03
|E-mail:
|info@lalique-group.com
|Internet:
|www.lalique-group.com
|ISIN:
|CH0033813293
|Valor:
|A0M1KL
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1956423
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1956423 29.07.2024 CET/CEST
