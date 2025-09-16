Lam Research Aktie
WKN: 869686 / ISIN: US5128071082
|
16.09.2025 03:22:19
Lam Research And JSR/Inpria Ink Cross-Licensing Deal To Propel Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing
(RTTNews) - Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) and JSR Corporation announced a non-exclusive cross-licensing and collaboration agreement between Lam and JSR/Inpria to advance leading-edge semiconductor manufacturing.
The partnership aims to accelerate the industry's transition to next-generation patterning technologies, including dry resist solutions for extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography, and to drive innovation in materials for atomic layer etching and deposition processes.
Under the agreement, the companies will integrate JSR/Inpria's advanced patterning resists and films with Lam's etch and dry resist deposition technologies. Together, they will expand R&D efforts to support chipmakers scaling in the AI era—focusing on metal oxide resists, high numerical aperture (NA) EUV patterning for advanced nodes, and other next-generation films for semiconductor fabrication.
In addition, leveraging JSR's recent acquisition of Yamanaka Hutech Corporation, Lam and JSR plan to explore new precursor materials and processes for advanced atomic layer deposition and etch solutions.
Lam and Inpria have also agreed to dismiss all claims against each other in the litigation Inpria v. Lam Research in the District Court of Delaware and all related inter partes review (IPR) proceedings.
