Lancia Italia Announced as Metaverse Group’s Automotive Partner for Metaverse Fashion Week 2023

Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Exchange Canada: COIN)(Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF) ("Tokens.com” or the "Company”), a publicly-traded company that invests in web3 assets and builds businesses linked to crypto staking, the metaverse and play-to-earn gaming, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Metaverse Group, has partnered with Lancia Italia, to be its official automotive brand partner for Metaverse Fashion Week 2023.

Metaverse Fashion Week 2023 is set to take place from March 28th to 31st with the heart of the event in Metaverse Group’s Luxury District, where Lancia Italia will have its virtual showroom. The showroom is inspired by its physical Milan location thanks to the innovative materials, and precise attention to detail inspired by Italian architecture and design. The metaverse showroom will showcase two vehicles. The first being a virtual replica of the Lancia Ypsilon, the fashionable city car which appeals to customers who are conscious of style, elegance, and technology and the second being a new concept car to be revealed on April 15th. The concept car is a tease of what is to come as visitors will be able to see the vehicle's silhouette in the showroom under a veil.

"I am proud to announce that Lancia will be the Official Metaverse Group Automotive Brand of the 2023 Metaverse Fashion Week. Thanks to the participation at this exclusive and world-famous virtual event, Lancia will enter into the metaverse,” stated Raffaele Russo, Managing Director of Lancia Italia.

Lancia is the first automaker to partner with Metaverse Group. This partnership with Lancia helps promote the European automaker to a larger audience given Metaverse Fashion Week's global presence. In turn, Metaverse Group has the opportunity to display its metaverse builds that were created using in-house services on a larger scale. Additionally, Metaverse Group advises best practices for web3 strategic plans to help complement the businesses' e-commerce strategies.

"As leaders in web3 community development, we are here to help guide and provide brands with new, exciting, and innovative ways to meet new objectives as web3 is gaining popularity daily,” said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Tokens.com and Executive Chairman of Metaverse Group. " We are thrilled to be partnering with Lancia on their web3 journey.”

Brands and businesses interested in expanding into web3 can contact Metaverse Group at Info@metaversegroup.com.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp is a publicly traded company that invests in web3 assets and builds web3 businesses. The Company focuses on three operating segments: i) crypto staking, ii) the metaverse and, iii) play-to-earn crypto gaming. Tokens.com owns digital assets and operating businesses within each of these three segments.

Staking operations occur within Tokens.com. Metaverse operations occur within a subsidiary called Metaverse Group. Crypto gaming operations occur within a subsidiary called Hulk Labs. All three businesses are tied together by the utilization of blockchain technology and are linked to high-growth macro trends within web3. Through sharing resources and infrastructure across these business segments, Tokens.com is able to efficiently incubate these businesses from inception to revenue generation.

Visit Tokens.com to learn more.

About Metaverse Group

Metaverse Group is a web3 technology company with products and services that bring businesses to life in web3 environments, including metaverses, NFTs and the next iteration of retail, ecomm3. We integrate web3 technology solutions with a web3 marketing agency and virtual real estate development services so that our clients can own ecomm3, engage new audiences, and be first movers. The company also holds a vast metaverse real estate portfolio spanning over 10+ metaverses.

Our ownership of over 750 parcels of virtual land and relationships with different metaverses and industry players allow us to deliver category leading solutions that have been recognized by CNBC, Forbes, the Economist and the Wall Street Journal. Tokens.com, a publicly- traded company, is the majority owner of Metaverse Group.

For further information please visit https://metaversegroup.com.

Lancia

With 116 years of history, Lancia represents timeless Italian elegance, a brand that made people around the globe dream about, thanks to its iconic vehicles: the elegant Flaminia and Aurelia B24 Spider, the performing Delta, Stratos and 037, the eclectic Fulvia or Beta HPE and many others. Lancia is now ready to start its Renaissance with a 10-year strategic plan that is moving on very quickly.

Innovation and timeless design have always been the founding principles for the brand. And now sustainability, customer-centricity and social responsibility have as well become essential, because Lancia is determined to look to the future with great commitment and ambition.

Forward-Looking Statements

