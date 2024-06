Last Quarter, Warren Buffett Only Added to 1 Existing Position. In June, He's Bought Over $435 Million More of It.

Taking a look at what the smart money is doing on Wall Street can prove to be a useful exercise for investors. Following the end of each quarter, institutional investors such as hedge funds and wealth management firms are required by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to file a form called a 13F. It documents all the buying and selling activity from large, sophisticated investors, and provides a glimpse into where meaningful flows of capital are moving.Last quarter, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway only added to one existing portfolio position: Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY).The Oracle of Omaha is following up his purchase from last quarter, as evidenced by new filings. According to Berkshire's latest Form 4, Buffett just scooped up another $435 million worth of Occidental Petroleum stock between June 13 and 17.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel