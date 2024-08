Lattice Semiconductor Stock Falls Following Q2 Results

Shares of chip designer Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: LSCC) tumbled today after the company reported second-quarter results that were below expectations.Revenue and earnings both fell short of Wall Street's estimates, spurring some investors to ditch their Lattice shares and sending the tech stock falling 8.4% as of 2:06 p.m. ET. Lattice reported non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.23 for the second quarter, down 56.7% from the year-ago quarter. The drop was disappointing enough, but it was made worse considering that the analysts' consensus estimate was for $0.24 per share in the quarter.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool