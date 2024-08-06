Laurel Krueger Appointed Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary

Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE: SKY) ("Champion Homes”) is pleased to announce that effective August 1, 2024, Laurel Krueger was appointed the Company’s Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary.

Ms. Krueger has more than 20 years of experience in corporate governance, securities law, ethics and regulatory compliance, risk management, and mergers and acquisitions in the retail and manufacturing sectors. Most recently from 2021 to 2024, she held the role of Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer & Corporate Secretary at Express, Inc. In this role, she guided the company’s legal affairs, ethics, and compliance programs, and advised on all public and company governance matters. Prior to Express, she served as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at Kontoor Brands, Inc.

"I am thrilled to announce Laurel's addition to the Champion Homes team," stated Mark Yost, President and CEO of Champion Homes. "Laurel's extensive background in corporate governance, regulatory compliance, employment law, and mergers and acquisitions significantly enriches our leadership. Her strategic focus and collaborative leadership style are perfectly aligned with the values and culture at Champion Homes."

After a commendable five-year tenure at Champion Homes, Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary, Robert M. Spence, has retired.

"Bob has been a cornerstone of strategic leadership at Champion Homes, advancing our corporate policies, compliance standards, and employee relations," remarked Mark Yost. "His pivotal role in our strategic expansion, notably the acquisition of Regional Homes and the investment in ECN Capital, has been invaluable. I extend my deepest gratitude for his contributions and wish him a fulfilling retirement."

About Champion Homes, Inc.

Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE: SKY) is a leading producer of factory-built housing in North America and employs approximately 8,800 people. With more than 70 years of homebuilding experience and 48 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and western Canada, Champion Homes is well positioned with an innovative portfolio of manufactured and modular homes, ADUs, park-models and modular buildings for the single-family, multi-family, and hospitality sectors.

In addition to its core home building business, Champion Homes provides construction services to install and set-up factory-built homes, operates a factory-direct retail business with 72 retail locations across the United States, and operates Star Fleet Trucking, providing transportation services to the manufactured housing and other industries from several dispatch locations across the United States.

Champion Homes builds homes under some of the most well-known brand names in the factory-built housing industry including Skyline Homes, Champion Homes, Genesis Homes, Regional Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S. and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

