Leadership Transition at Walmart: How McMillon's Retirement Could Impact the Stock
Walmart (NYSE: WMT) CEO Doug McMillon, who just announced his retirement, doesn't get as much credit as tech titans like Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk do, but he's been one of the best CEOs of the 21st century.McMillon took over the retail giant in 2014 at a time when it was flailing as Amazon was ascendant. Walmart stock had essentially gone nowhere for over a decade, and the company failed to adequately update its business model for the e-commerce era, essentially ignoring the threat from Amazon.As you can see from the chart below, despite a weak start under McMillon as he made needed changes, Walmart has beaten the S&P 500 during his tenure, something many of its brick-and-mortar retail peers have not done.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
