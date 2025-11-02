Leading Holdings Group Aktie
Leading Adtech Stock Dumped by Major Backer, According to Recent Filing
On October 31, 2025, Maestria Partners LLC disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it sold 293,146 Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)shares, an estimated $6.92 million transaction for the period ended September 30, 2025.According to a filing with the SEC dated October 31, 2025, Maestria Partners LLC reduced its stake in Magnite by selling approximately 293,000 shares. The estimated value of the shares sold was $6.92 million, based on average pricing for the period. Following the sale, the fund reported holding about 1.14 million shares at period end, valued at $24.85 million as of Q3 2025.This was a partial reduction in Magnite, which now represents 7.86% of Maestria's $316.35 million U.S. equity portfolio.
