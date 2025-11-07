Legacy Housing Acquires AmeriCasa Solutions Assets, Appoints New Chief Revenue Officer

(RTTNews) - Legacy Housing Corp. (LEGH), Friday announced that it has entered an agreement to acquire the assets of AmeriCasa Solutions, LLC, including its proprietary FutureHomeX sales management platform, as part of a broader strategy to accelerate revenue growth.

The all-cash transaction, expected to close by November 28, 2025, also includes a Houston retail dealership, a chattel loan portfolio, an insurance agency, and a service center in Bogotá, Colombia.

Alongside the acquisition, AmeriCasa CEO Norman Newton will join Legacy Housing as Chief Revenue Officer under a five-year contract. Newton brings over 30 years of executive experience in domestic and international markets and previously founded Newton Vision Corp, a Texas-based investment firm.

Legacy said the deal supports its three-pronged growth plan, expanding company-owned retail outlets, boosting sales through advanced technology, and strengthening leadership. The integration of FutureHomeX® is expected to modernize the homebuying process with greater automation and consistency across Legacy's retail network.

Newton said the partnership "accelerates the execution" of AmeriCasa's mission to use AI and automation to transform the manufactured housing industry and enhance the customer experience across dealerships and communities.

