LegalZoom.com, Inc. Q2 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - LegalZoom.com, Inc. (LZ) reported a profit for second quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.3 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $1.4 million, or $0.01 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, LegalZoom.com, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $18.8 million or $0.10 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.0% to $177.362 million from $168.854 million last year.

LegalZoom.com, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $165-$169 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $675-$685 Mln

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $165-$169 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $675-$685 Mln

